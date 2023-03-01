Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Preformed Line Products worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 55.6% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 109.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. 3,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

About Preformed Line Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

