Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 54,211,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,294,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

