Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BSPA remained flat at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
