Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

