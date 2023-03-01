Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

