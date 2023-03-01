Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 370,493 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Hess worth $563,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. The stock had a trading volume of 535,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,982. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

