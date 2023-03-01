Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,335,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $739,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

