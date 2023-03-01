Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.68 on Wednesday, hitting C$68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.55. The company has a market cap of C$81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

