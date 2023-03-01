Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.