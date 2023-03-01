Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.18. Base Resources has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.28.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Stories

