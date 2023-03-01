Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Further Reading

