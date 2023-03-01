Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Insider Activity

RingCentral Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,187. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $129.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

