Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $956,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 293.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. 309,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.62.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.