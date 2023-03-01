Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.16 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 369,874 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 2,193,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

