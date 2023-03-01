Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.23.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE BTE traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,967. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

