BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

