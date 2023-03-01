BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $15.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.42. 149,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,173. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

