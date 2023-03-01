BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share.
Shares of BGNE traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.31. 152,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,846. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07.
In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.
BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
