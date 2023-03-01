BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Cowen

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $213.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.86.

BeiGene Stock Up 4.0 %

BeiGene stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after buying an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BeiGene by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 153,043 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

