BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.22) EPS.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $15.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

