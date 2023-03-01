Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $144.44 million and $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.49 or 0.07015435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

