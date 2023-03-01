Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

