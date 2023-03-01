Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,812 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,812 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,699,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632,945. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

