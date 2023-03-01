Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 295,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,909. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

