Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 368,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.