Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,505. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

