Berenberg Bank Lowers BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BAESY opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.