Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.04

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.04 and traded as high as $184.21. Biglari shares last traded at $183.15, with a volume of 3,934 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Biglari Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
