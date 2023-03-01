Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.04

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.04 and traded as high as $184.21. Biglari shares last traded at $183.15, with a volume of 3,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

