Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Biohaven accounts for approximately 1.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Biohaven worth $295,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,100,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Biohaven by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,022,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 731,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

