Bison Wealth LLC Buys 475 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

PNC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. 798,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

