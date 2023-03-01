Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,506 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 392,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

