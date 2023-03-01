Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,139 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.