Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.52. 362,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

