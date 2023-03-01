BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Hits $3,999.05 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $23,720.06 or 1.00040569 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $294.43 million and approximately $3,999.05 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,712.16721105 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,007.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

