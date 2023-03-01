Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $133.45 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $133.45 or 0.00567244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $182.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,525.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00175939 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042309 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,325,788 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
