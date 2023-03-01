Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $133.45 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $133.45 or 0.00567244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $182.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,525.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00175939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,325,788 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

