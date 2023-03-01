Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $204.58 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $12.75 or 0.00054194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $204.58 million and approximately $40,729.42 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.63095095 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $275,768.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

