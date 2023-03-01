BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $35.34 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007294 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

