Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,720,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 770,411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,847. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

