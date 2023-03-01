BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,569,953 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.93% of Snowflake worth $2,136,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $268.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

