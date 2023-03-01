BlackRock Inc. Has $2.25 Billion Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,247,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 231,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,957. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.