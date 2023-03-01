BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.86% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,941,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 4,153,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,623,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

