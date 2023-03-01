BlackRock Inc. Sells 218,782 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.65% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $2,884,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. 3,557,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,178. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.