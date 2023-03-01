Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 47.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.
NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
