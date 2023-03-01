Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.64. Blink Charging shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2,380,545 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
