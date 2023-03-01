Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 427.98% from the company’s current price.
BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
Shares of BLNK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 5,057,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,369. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
