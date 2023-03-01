Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $655,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 47.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

