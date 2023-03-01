BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$68.12. 2,949,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,318. The company has a market cap of C$81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.