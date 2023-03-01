Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 0.9 %

BORUF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 737. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

