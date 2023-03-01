Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 0.9 %
BORUF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 737. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
