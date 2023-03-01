BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.24 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 1,784,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,443. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BOX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

