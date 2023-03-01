BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,443. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -303.18, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at BOX

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

